WEF Unveils ‘Neurostrike Weapons’ That Can ‘Control Brains’ of World Leaders

The World Economic Forum, led by Klaus Schwab, has revealed the addition of a new element to its arsenal of psychological warfare weapons. As per Schwab’s announcement to the mainstream media, the WEF has obtained advanced technology capable of modulating brain activity using microwave or other directed energy methods.

Reportedly, this technology emerged from a collaborative effort with China’s Communist Party government and is intended to exert an “influence” on government leaders.

According to Schwab, the global elite’s mind control weapons will only be used to improve the state of the world. But as our political leaders continue to exhibit tell-tale signs of being braindead, can we take the Davos frontman at his word?

Late last year Klaus Schwab confirmed that so-called “conspiracy theorists” were right all along and the World Economic Forum is using China as a model for social control in its vision of the future.

During an appearance on Chinese state-run TV, Klaus Schwab has praised China as a model for the transformation of the world.

The Washington Times have finally caught up with what so-called “conspiracy theorists” have known for years now. The Chinese communist government, in cahoots with Klaus Schwab and the globalist elite, have developed a series of neurostrike weapons designed to seize control of the world by targeting brain waves.

According to the Washington Times:

“Unknown to many, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have established themselves as world leaders in the development of neurostrike weapons,” according to the 12-page report, “Enumerating, Targeting and Collapsing the Chinese Communist Party’s Neurostrike Program.”

The Washington Times obtained a copy of the study and stated that the neurostrike weapons “directly attack or control brains using microwave or other directed energy weapons in handheld guns or larger weapons firing electromagnetic beams.”

“Neurostrike is a military term defined as the engineered targeting of the brains of military personnel or civilians using nonkinetic technology. The goal is to impair thinking, reduce situational awareness, inflict long-term neurological damage and cloud normal cognitive functions.”

This could explain why instead of elected representatives fighting for the interests of their constituents, we have a Congress full of globalist sell-outs, who are actively making decisions that harm Americans, and who are clearly taking orders from shady, unknown actors.

Take for example the RINO sell-out Mitch McConnell, who froze and appeared unwell at a press conference this week. Pay close attention to the woman in the green pantsuit to his right.

Was this a warning or demonstration of their powers?

Congress is packed with incompetent braindead globalists who are being controlled from the outside. California’s Dianne Feinstein isn’t even pretending she is still in possession of her own mind.

Sen. John Fetterman doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going. Is it hello or goodbye?

These globalist politicians don’t have any idea of what they are saying or what they stand for.

And whoever has control of Biden might have cranked the frequency up a little too high.

It’s not just high-profile elected representatives who don’t have control of their own minds.

The Biden administration is pressing an investigation into what appears to be a growing number of mysterious brain injuries suffered by U.S. diplomats, intelligence agents and troops.

As The People’s Voice reported in 2019, at least 25 Americans, including CIA agents, who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba suffered impaired vision and memory loss among other persistent symptoms. We also learned that at least 15 American officials in China suffered unexplained brain trauma.

And it’s not just China deploying the WEF’s mind control weapons against humanity.

The once great nation of Australia has been completely infiltrated by the globalist elite and the far-left government rolled out the most brutal Covid restrictions of any country on Earth.

Bill Gates praised Australia for following his orders to the letter and the mainstream media tried to cover up their crimes against humanity, but they couldn’t completely suppress the news that the government used “sonic weapons” against its own citizens during lockdown protests at parliament house.

Here is the state-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation admitting the government used sonic weapons on their people.

But don’t worry, because these mind-control weapons were only used to broadcast messages into people’s heads for their own benefit.

Just wait until the mainstream media wake up to the fact that it’s not just neurostrike weapons developed by the global elite, but also biological and pharmacological weaponry. Heads will explode. But that is a conversation for another day.

The globalist elite have never hidden what they are doing. Whether it is through the use of signs and symbols, or through open bragging, the elite like to rub our faces in it. This is part of their grand humiliation strategy that is used to keep humanity on its knees.

