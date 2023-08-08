Ghislaine Maxwell Is Getting Prison “Benefits” After “Adopting Late Father’s Jewish Faith”

Jeffrey Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell is being “rewarded with better food and more time off work” in prsion after adopting her late father’s Jewish faith.

Maxwell, who helped the late convicted pedophile sexually abuse young girls, registered her religion on arrival at jail, where she is currently serving 20 years.

According to The Sun: She gets kosher food, which is costlier, access to a Rabbi and is excused work for 25 hours from sundown on Fridays to observe the Sabbath.



She can also take a break from prison chores on Jewish holidays.

Maxwell, 61, is also ­eligible for the associated wine or grape juice and breaking of bread.

The details were revealed by journalist Silja J.A. Talvi, who looks into conditions at jails.

Talvi told The Sun on Sunday Maxwell was contacted in jail by a civil rights prisoner organisation called Reaching Out, based in New York.

It specifically helps Jewish prisoners and informed Ghislaine through another inmate they would be there for her.

Maxwell’s press baron father, Robert, was born into an Orthodox Jewish family in Czechoslovakia.

He stated that he had stopped practising the religion before the Second World War but still considered himself Jewish.

InfoWars reports: […] A spokesman for Reaching Out said: “Maxwell is in touch with our organisation.



“We have and will continue to address her needs.”

According to Reaching Out’s website, they’re a part of Chabad-Lubavitch and they believe that imprisonment is not “a legitimate form of Jewish penalization” (i.e. Jews should be exempt from prison).

“Imprisonment was never accepted by Torah as a legitimate form of penalization,” Reaching Out says on their page titled, “Torah View on Jewish Prisoners.”

“The Lubavitcher Rebbe teaches that simply and clearly, there is no source in Torah for jail as punishment.”

Is this why Chabad-Lubavitch was the driving force behind Trump/Kushner’s “criminal justice reform” and lobbied for President Trump to pardon a host of Chabad-connected fraudsters?