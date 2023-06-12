White House Tells Unjabbed ‘College Athlete Day’ Guests To Wear Face Masks

The White House has been sending out guidance requiring guests, who are not fully vaccinated against Covid, to wear face masks and practice social distancing, even though President Biden terminated the national emergency declaration for the pandemic

Biden signed a bill to end all Covid-19 emergencies on May 11.

On the same day the Covid public health emergency expired, the Biden regime issues a a press statement declaring that it would no longer require Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision to uphold the mask requirement for unjabbed guests comes as Joe and Jill Biden prepare to host dozens of NCAA men’s and women’s national championship teams from Divisions I, II, and III on “College Athlete Day” this Monday.

The White House Office of Legislative Affairs sent an email invitation to members of Congress earlier this week.

Fox News reports: According to the White House email, while lawmakers are not required to receive a COVID test in advance of this event, they will need to wear a mask and socially distance if they’re unvaccinated.

“Masking Guidance: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds,” the email states [bold font in original email]. “Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least 6 feet distance from others while on the White House grounds.“

After publication, the White House told Fox News Digital that the COVID-related guidance in the email was out of date and inadvertently included. According to a spokesperson, the White House may be planning to send out the most up-to-date guidance in another email just before Monday’s event. It’s unclear whether recipients of the original message received any kind of follow-up note saying the COVID guidance was out of date.

The White House email comes as hospitals and other health care facilities increasingly discard their masking rules with COVID becoming a smaller presence for most Americans in daily life.

Meanwhile, experts have been calling into question the efficacy of face masks. A recent study published by the prestigious Cochrane Library, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health, dug into the findings of 78 randomized controlled trials to determine whether “physical interventions” — including face masks and hand-washing — lessened the spread of respiratory viruses.

The conclusion about masks undercuts the scientific basis for masking, according to the study’s lead author.

“There is just no evidence that they make any difference. Full stop,” Tom Jefferson, the study’s lead author, said in an interview. When asked specifically about fitted N95 masks in health care settings, Jefferson said: “It makes no difference – none of it.”