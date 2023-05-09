Woke NYC Catholic Church Sparks Fury For ‘God Is Trans’ Art Exhibit

The archbishop of New York has launched an investigation into an exhibit called ‘God is Trans’ was displayed at a “very liberal” Manhattan church.

Three paintings by artist Adah Unachukwu that depict the spiritual journey of an LGBTQ+ person, caused a backlash on Sunday after being displayed at the ultra-woke Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan.

TGP reports: The “God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey” exhibit which was displayed next to the altar at the Church of Saint Paul the Apostle has angered some members of the church since it contradicts the Catholic Church’s position on transgender people.

“God is Trans maps the queer spiritual journey by three significant points: Sacrifice, Identity, and Communion,” according to the exhibit detail.

“The painting Sacrifice and its complementary act in the film speak to the need to shed an old life and personhood in order to be able to focus on your spiritual need. There is no devil; just past selves. Identity is the most impactful part of the exhibition. What does holiness look like? What does your god look like? Are these two portrayals that can be merged? Finally, Communion rounds out the spiritual journey, by placing God and the mortal on the same plane to speak to one another. This part of the installation is about a spiritual home and the ways we can achieve this home in our everyday lives.”

A member of the church who wishes to remain anonymous expressed concern to the New York Post that the church has gone too far in the pursuit of its liberal “agenda.”

“The church should not be promoting this,” the unnamed person told the outlet. “I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people but enough is enough. It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others.”

The person claimed that priests refused to answer questions regarding the exhibit.

“Also, when a friend asked a priest about this they didn’t answer. You can’t put this out on the altar and then hide. That’s what gets the church in trouble.”

The Archdiocese of New York was not aware of the display until it was brought to its attention by the media, a spokesperson told Newsweek, adding they are now looking into it.

“We had no knowledge of it beforehand,” the spokesperson said. “If media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns. We are investigating and looking to speak with the pastor of the parish to get more information.”

New York Post reported:

The display by artist Adah Unachukwu is described as a queer spiritual journey in three steps: Sacrifice, Identity and Communion.

According to the exhibit, Sacrifice represents the need to “shed an old life.” Identity is described as “the most impactful part” of the display, asking the question, ‘What does holiness look like?’

Communion places “God and the mortal on the same plane.”

While some took offense, others saw it as representative of the traditionally liberal Big Apple parish.

The Vatican believes that gender is assigned at birth and opposes gender reassignment, but concedes that the view of the transgender community can vary from parish to parish.

Unachukwu could not be reached on Sunday.