Worldwide Digital IDs Will Soon Be Mandatory In Order To Participate In Society

With a little help from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, the United Nations has plans which will enslave every human being on the planet by 2030.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is launching a campaign to accelerate digital ID, digital payments, and data-sharing rollouts in 50 countries under the umbrella of digital public infrastructure (DPI) by 2028.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

SHTF reports: The rollout of worldwide digital IDs is happening right now and will come with a cashless fully digital payment system and the complete destruction of the illusion of freedom.

On Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, a virtual launch event is scheduled to take place for what is termed the “50-in-5” agenda. The United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation are launching the campaign to accelerate digital ID, digital payment, and data sharing rollouts in 50 countries under the umbrella of digital public infrastructure (DPI) by 2028, according to a report by the Daily Exposé.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has announced plans to roll out “digital IDs” worldwide by the year 2030, and they will be mandatory for people who wish to participate in society, according to Reclaim the Net.

In preparation for this permanent digital slavery agenda, months of preparation and a budget of approximately $6.8 million have been set aside for the launch of this biometric-supported digital ID mechanism.

Moral human beings have begun questioning not just a digital ID system, but a system in which a ruling class crushes everyone underneath it. It could stall or make it impossible to enslave humanity, once the beings finally figure out that they are slaves. Unfortunately, realizing that we are slaves is the first step to breaking free and it’s the hardest step.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is essential for countries to improve their economies & the well-being of people.



Join us for the launch of the #50in5 initiative to discuss how building inclusive DPI can foster strong economies & equitable societies: https://t.co/SB2QDNJp2I pic.twitter.com/S01Rpxq1VP — UNDP Digital (@UNDPDigital) October 25, 2023

DPIs are being sold as a mechanism for financial inclusion, convenience, improved healthcare, and green progress. But anyone with two brain cells to rub together understands that this is the endgame: a complete and total enslavement system with no chance for human beings to escape from.