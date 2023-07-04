Zelensky Blasts Western Leaders Over Delays In Training Fighter Pilots

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lashed out at his Western allies, demanding to know why there have been delays in the training his pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.

While Zelensky did not provide specific details about the countries involved, his comments indicate frustration with the pace of progress.

His comments come amid reports suggesting that the Kremlin will engineer a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

MSN reports: During a joint news conference with the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez in Kyiv, the Ukrainian president expressed his frustration about the slow start to the training and the lack of certainty around when it will commence.

“We are clearly communicating, we discussed the need with our partners so everyone understands why Russia is doing this.”

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik echoed those warnings. In an interview with Sky News she said that Ukraine was “preparing for a nuclear explosion”.

Meanwhile the Kremlin dismissed the suggestion that it is intending to cause a blast at the facility.