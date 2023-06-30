Zelensky Meets With Greta Thunberg To Discuss The War’s Impact on Ukraine Ecology

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Swedish eco-worrier Greta Thunberg in Kiev on Thursday to discuss the impact that war was having on Ukraine’s ecology.

Thunberg denounced the ecological havoc she said was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and also what she said was the world’s lack of reaction to the ongoing disaster.

She and prominent European figures are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the Russian invasion.

“Ecocide and environmental destruction is a form of warfare… as Ukrainians by this point know all too well — and so does Russia,” Thunberg said after the meeting.

She also claimed that Russian forces “are deliberately targeting the environment and people’s livelihoods and homes. And therefore also destroying lives. Because this is after all a matter of people”.“

“I do not think that the world reaction to this ecocide is sufficient,” Thunberg continued. “I don’t think any reaction could be sufficient. So I guess we need to make more room for people who are affected by these catastrophes to tell their stories and to share information about what’s happening on the ground.”

“We must do everything we can to speak out about this and to try to spread awareness and share information about what is happening.”

The working group on the environment includes Thunberg, former Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Margot Wallström, European Parliament Vice President Heidi Hautala, and former Irish President Mary Robinson.

Zelensky said forming the group is “a very important signal of supporting Ukraine. It’s really important, we need your professional help.”