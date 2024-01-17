A Victory For Trump Poses A ‘Fundamental’ Challenge To Europe Warns BlackRock Chief

A return of Donald Trump to the White House in 2024 poses a “fundamental” challenge to Europe, according to the the leader of the world’s largest investment company.
BlackRock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand issued his caution on Tuesday from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
Breitbart reports: In doing so he added his voice to the swelling chorus from Europe that fears a Trump return to the world stage.
