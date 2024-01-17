Vivek Says Trump Will Win The White House & ‘Shut Down The Deep State

Former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has declared that Donald Trump will “shut down the deep state” when he wins the White House this time around.

Ramaswamy made the comments during a Trump campaign event at Atkinson, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening the day after he dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Trump .

After Ramaswamy spoke, Trump invited him on stage calling him a “true leader” and saying that he was “honored” to have his support.

Trump said he is “going to be working with us, and he’ll be working with us for a long time.”

Breitbart reports: In a video streamed to Rumble by Rightside Broadcasting, the 38-year-old Ramaswamy said, in his impassioned populist pitch on behalf of Trump, that the nation is in “a war” that is “between the permanent state and the everyday citizen.” He said the country needs “a commander in chief who will lead us to victory in this war.”

After corralling roughly eight percent of the vote in Iowa, Ramaswamy said Tueaday, “The people of Iowa spoke loud and clear”

“We heard ‘We the People’ last night, and that is why last evening I met my friend here. We met in person, and I told him that I would endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States,” Ramaswamy said.

He pledged he would “do everything in my power to lead us to victory in this war.”

Channeling what had been a major theme from his own campaign, Ramaswamy said Americans are living in a “1776 moment right now” and offered his view of what it “means to be a Republican today.”

He said:

It means we believe in the ideals of 1776: ideals like freedom and merit and the pursuit of excellence; that you get ahead in this country, not on the color of your skin but on the content of your character and your contributions. End affirmative action, end the DEI. We are done with the nonsense, send it back home. It means you believe in the rule of law. And I say this as the kid of legal immigrants to this country, that means your first act of entering this country cannot break the law. And that is why we need to use our military to secure our own southern border in this country. That’s what it means to stand for the rule of law in the United States of America. It means the people we elect to run the government need to be the ones who actually run the government, not the shadow government and the deep state that runs the show today.

He declared Trump will win the White House “this time around and actually shut down that deep state.”