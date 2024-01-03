African Migrant Leader Says ‘Raping White Women Is a Human Right’

Two African migrant leaders have gone on the record and admitted that raping Western women is seen as a “human right” by many migrants pouring across the border.

Two clips of the men making the disturbing admission went viral on X earlier this week.

In the first clip, taken from the UK television show Ross Kemp on Gangs, two African migrants admit they don’t believe rape trauma exists.

“It’s like they wanted to be raped, you see,” one of the migrants tells Kemp.

“It’s like she’s enjoying it, even though she isn’t, but it’s like she’s enjoying it” the other man says.

Modernity.news reports: The man then acknowledges that it’s “wrong” to rape a woman, but when asked about the “consequences of how that effects the person that’s raped,” he can only consider the consequences for himself.

“She might scream, people might wake up,” he says.

When Kemp tries to get them to address the emotional and physical trauma of the rape victim, the man can only come back with, “Sometimes we know we might rape her and wake up tomorrow with viruses ourselves like HIV.”

Kemp asks them if they might regret what they’ve done the the victim, but the other man only appears to care about the girl getting pregnant and them having to father a baby.

“But what about her personal feelings?” asks Kemp, a question which is met with silence.

Another clip shows an even more brazen African man admitting that he raped a woman.

Another shining example of what our elites are importing into the West.

Asked what was going on in his mind, the man responded, “Just give me the sex and I will be satisfied, even (if) you don’t, I will make a plan to kill you.”

He is then asked about how he feels about infecting the rape victim with HIV, to which he responds, “I’m powerful, powerful guy.”

“I know I am HIV, so I want to spread that HIV,” he adds, noting that he will “make a plan to get you” if the woman has curves.

Many respondents pointed out that these kind of men were precisely who the west is importing thanks to mass migration and “refugee” resettlement programs.

New statistics just released in Germany, which has taken in well over a million “refugees” since 2015, show that there were more than 8,590 reported cases of rape by immigrants in Germany, with the vast majority of victims being women with German citizenship.

Last month, it was revealed that all but one of the eight migrants who gang raped a 15-year-old girl in Hamburg avoided prison time.

Meanwhile, this guy might want to reconsider his choice of clothing.