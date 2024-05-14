Ashley Biden ‘Singing Like a Canary’ in Elite Pedophile Investigation

Three years ago, Klaus Schwab bragged that the World Economic Forum and their globalist stakeholders had seized total control over global politics and entertainment and were set to achieve total dominance over the human race by the year 2030.

Unfortunately for Schwab and his dystopian vision of open air prisons, reduced populations, and the decriminalization of pedophilia, the last three years have not gone to plan.

In fact, they have been a disaster for the globalists. The people of the world are slowly but surely waking up to the truth and according to investigators the elite pedophile ring operating in Washington D.C. is about to be exposed.

The elite pedophile ring operating in Washington D.C. and Hollywood is about to go down, according to an investigator who reveals Ashley Biden and Melinda Gates are “singing like canaries” in the high-stakes investigation that is set to shock the world.

As Melinda Gates abruptly quits the Gates Foundation and Ashley Biden confirms to a judge that her father is a predatory pedophile who preyed on his own daughter, it appears that industry insiders like Katt Williams were right when they warned that 2024 was the year the entire elite pedophile pyramid would be destroyed from the inside.

We are in May 2024 right now, not even half way through the year, and revelations about the depraved sexual appetites of the elite in DC and Hollywood are coming thick and fast.

Last week Hollywood writer and producer Herschel Weingrod was caught meeting up with a girl he thought was underage. Herschel is a Hollywood veteran who wrote the movies Kindergarten Cop, Twins, Falling Down, and Trading Places among others. He said they were just getting pizza.

Make no mistake, Hollywood is crawling with depraved pedophiles who like getting pizza with underage children. But if anything, D.C. is even worse.

The mainstream media has been mocking Trump for mentioning Hannibal Lector during his New Jersey rally this week, but as usual they are leaving out the context.

According to investigators, Trump is fully up to speed about the truth about Biden, Hillary Clinton, Human Abedin, and the whole D.C. pedophile ring.

When he says Hannibal Lecter isn’t such a bad guy, he is directly referencing the notorious Clinton snuff tape that led to the so-called “suicides” of nine NYPD officers – and counting.

As usual, Joe Scarborough is saying the exact opposite of what is true. In reality, the Biden camp is terrified of Trump regaining office with this information at his disposal.

But of course Joe Scarborough work overtime to cover up the truth and mislead the public. He’s got his own skeletons that he is determined to keep in the closet.

Make no mistake, the depravities of the political, entertainment and media elite will shock the world when they are finally exposed.

Trump’s hint that Hillary Clinton will make Hannibal Lecter look like a wonderful human being isn’t far from the truth.

What could be so disturbing that nine hardened investigators from the NYPD met their end in a short space of time? It’s called Frazzledrip, it’s got Hillary Clinton’s fingerprints all over it, and according to investigators, the world is not ready for the truth about what it contains.

In 2020, a reporter asked Trump if he was secretly saving the world from a Satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals. The president’s response was telling.

Now that President Trump is speaking about Hannibal Lecter, the fictional serial killer who ate people’s faces off, it’s worth remember that NYPD investigators confirmed the existence of a video in which Hillary Rodham Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin did exactly the same thing.

Suddenly Trump’s repeated references to Hannibal Lecter and “the real ones” make a lot more sense.

2024 is set to be the year the global elite are exposed for the psychopaths and ghouls they really are.

And it’s not only Washington D.C. and Hollywood. It’s Davos, too.

Pascal Najadi, the son of the co-founder of the World Economic Forum, is extensively co-operating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against key figures of the global elite, sparking concerns in the World Economic Forum, the UN, and the WHO that their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked and arrest warrants issued.

The globalist elite have made the last three years hell for the majority but we have held strong, maintained our dignity, and exposed their lies, one by one.

Our abusers have been backed into a corner and their day of reckoning is on the horizon.

