Bill Gates mRNA ‘Air Vaccine’ Approved for Use Against Non-Consenting Humans

Bill Gates’ latest venture to mass vaccinate billions of people around the globe with his mRNA ‘air vaccine’ has been given the green-light by multiple governments.

The air vaccine will “indiscriminately” force jab the entire planet with mRNA, delivering the toxic chemicals straight into a person’s lungs.

A team from Yale University developed the method for delivering the dangerous chemicals into people’s lungs. The method has also been used to vaccinate mice intranasally, “opening the door for human testing in the near future.”

Activistpost.com reports: While scientists may celebrate this invention as a convenient method to vaccinate large populations, skeptics have started to raise obvious concerns about the potential misuse of an airborne vaccine, including the possibility of covert bioenhancements a concept that has previously been suggested in academic literature.

In the research, the scientists used polymer nanoparticles to encapsulate mRNA, transforming it into an inhalable form for delivery to the lungs. Courtney Malo, who serves as an editor at Science Translational Medicine, the publication that featured the study, explained,

The ability to efficiently deliver mRNA to the lung would have applications for vaccine development, gene therapy, and more. Here, Suberi et al. showed that such mRNA delivery can be accomplished by encapsulating mRNAs of interest within optimized poly(amine-co-ester) polyplexes [nanoparticles]. Polyplex-delivered mRNAs were efficiently translated into protein in the lungs of mice with limited evidence of toxicity. This platform was successfully applied as an intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, eliciting robust immune responses that conferred protection against subsequent viral challenges. These results highlight the potential of this delivery system for vaccine applications and beyond.“ The team, which was led by cellular and molecular physiologist Mark Saltzman, claims that the inhalable mRNA vaccine “successfully protected against “SARS-CoV-2“, and that it “opens the door to delivering other messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics for gene replacement therapy and other treatments in the lungs.”(source) -The Daily Exposé

By creating an airborne vaccine, the ruling class doesn’t have to convince people to spend their time getting injected individually. This can take time and be arduous, especially if people continue to reject “vaccines.” It’s much easier to get the mRNA technology into the bodies of humans if the rulers can just release it in the air. But if they can do this with vaccines, what’s stopping them from creating a bioweapon that everyone inhales?

An airborne vaccine, much like a bioweapon, can be released into the air without consent or even the public’s knowledge.

A similar strategy is being used with mRNA in shrimp, which are too small and numerous to be injected individually. Instead, an oral “nanovaccine” was created to stop the spread of a virus. Shai Ufaz, chief executive officer of ViAqua, which developed the technology, stated: “Oral delivery is the holy grail of aquaculture health development due to both the impossibility of vaccinating individual shrimp and its ability to substantially bring down the operational costs of disease management while improving outcomes …” -The Daily Exposé

COVID-19 has always been about the “vaccine” and getting it into as many human beings as possible. That’s still part of the endgame. The rulers need to get as many people as possible exposed to mRNA technology with the least amount of cost and effort. The airborne vaccine is a solution to the “problem” the ruling class has with “vaccine hesitancy.”