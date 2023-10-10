British Gov’t Warns MILLIONS of Radical Islamists Flooding West Is a ‘Realistic Prospect’

The British government has warned that tens of millions of radical Islamists are set to flood Europe and the U.S. in the coming months as a result of open border policies.

In a speech at a Tory conference in Manchester on Tuesday, Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned that Europe faces a massive wave of migration never before seen and that she will do “whatever it takes” to protect the UK’s borders.

“The wind of change that carried my own parents across the globe in the 20th Century was a mere gust compared to the hurricane that is coming,” she declared.

“Because today the option of moving from a poorer country to a richer one is not just a dream for billions of people, it is an entirely realistic prospect.”

“Every human, every single person has the right to aspire to a better life,” she added. “As conservatives, as one of the cornerstones of our philosophy, indeed, without that dream I wouldn’t be standing before you today. But conservatives are also practical and realistic.”

“Nobody can deny that there are far, far more people in poorer countries who would love to move to Britain than could ever be accommodated. Even if we concreted over the countryside, turned our cities into one vast building site and erected skyscrapers from Eastbourne to to Elgin, from Hull to Holyhead, it still wouldn’t be enough,” she continued.

Infowars.com reports: Some of those migrants already embedded in the UK, America, Canada, and other Western nations were seen celebrating Hamas’ terror attack against Israel over the weekend.

Massive London Rally for Palestine happening now! pic.twitter.com/NxtkBLWNIp — ashok kumar 🇵🇸 (@broseph_stalin) October 9, 2023

This must be genuinely terrifying for British Jews to see imbeciles celebrating the death of Israeli women and children on the streets of London.



MPs can’t claim multiculturalism has gone swimmingly well when we have scenes like this across the UK.pic.twitter.com/BlRxD7bz0o — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) October 9, 2023

🇮🇱/🇵🇸 Large rallies in support of Palestine in many Western cities including New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Rotterdam, Dublin, Sydney, Rome, Stockholm



Middle_East_Spectatorhttps://t.co/rAjQVdw6rJ — dana (@dana916) October 8, 2023

This is Times Square right now pic.twitter.com/qopG0T8dhC — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 8, 2023

Given migrants across the world in Western nations have been hailing the deaths of so-called “colonizers” like Israel in recent days, one wonders what these waves of migrants have planned for the very nations they’ve invaded.

“You’ll notice a word that is used for Israelis is the same word that they use for Westerners in the United States. They say ‘colonizers.’ They say ‘you’re colonizers and this is a de-colonization movement,’” Human Events editor Jack Posobiec said Monday.

BREAKING: "They call Israelis 'colonizers' the same way they call us 'colonizers' – to prime their radicals for attacks in 2024"pic.twitter.com/r6twriAegb — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 9, 2023

“There’s a reason they’re specifically using that word. They’re priming their sleeper cells, extremist factions, their radicals — whether it’s Antifa, BLM, or others here in the U.S., some of which have penetrated our southern border which is of course wide open — they’re priming them for attacks like this to come more than likely which will take place in 2024.”