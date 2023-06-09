Carbon Dioxide Is The Building Block Of All life On Earth Says Patrick Moore

Dr. Patrick Moore, an ecologist and environmentalist for more than 50 years and co-founder of Greenpeace, claims that increased carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere is beneficial.

He also claims that there is no proof that anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions are responsible for global warming.

Moore, who left Greenpeace’s leadership after being involved for 15 years, now criticizes the environmental movement for using scare tactics and disinformation. He says that the movement “abandoned science and logic in favor of emotion and sensationalism”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Expose News reports: Moore said: “When Greenpeace began, we had a strong humanitarian orientation, to save civilization from destruction by all-out nuclear war,” he said. “Over the years the ‘peace’ in Greenpeace was gradually lost and my organisation, along with much of the environmental movement, drifted into a belief that humans are the enemies of the earth … As we shall see later in the presentation there is very good reason to see humans as essential to the survival of life on this planet.”

Dr. Moore made the above remarks during a speech at the Annual Global Warming Policy Foundation (“GWPF”) Lecture held in London on 14 October 2015. He continued:

Today our children and our publics are taught that CO2 is a toxic pollutant that will destroy life and bring civilization to its knees. Tonight, I hope to turn this dangerous human-caused propaganda on its head. Tonight, I will demonstrate that human emissions of CO2 have already saved life on our planet from a very untimely end. That in the absence of our emitting some of the carbon back into the atmosphere from whence it came in the first place, most or perhaps all life on Earth would begin to die less than two million years from today.

Hydrocarbons, the energy components of fossil fuels, are 100% organic, as in organic chemistry. They were produced by solar energy in ancient seas and forests. When they are burned for energy the main products are water and CO2, the two most essential foods for life. And fossil fuels are by far the largest storage battery of direct solar energy on Earth. Nothing else comes close except nuclear fuel, which is also solar in the sense that it was produced in dying stars.

Carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels is the stuff of life, the staff of life, the currency of life, indeed the backbone of life on Earth.