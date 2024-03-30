CERN Particle Accelerator To Fire Up During Solar Eclipse

The European Organization for Nuclear Research’s CERN particle accelerator will be used to search for hidden particles during the April 8 solar eclipse.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) smashes protons into each other to bust them open and study the subatomic particles inside them.

During April’s eclipse, the team of scientists will be trying to prove the existence of dark matter, which is estimated to make up around 28% of the universe despite never being seen.

While the LHC usually operates for one month every year, it has been two years since it was up and running after being turned off during Europe's 2022 energy crisis.

Last week, scientists revealed a “ghost-like” structure had been discovered inside the particle collider.

Popular X account “Concerned Citizen” commented on CERN’s solar eclipse testing and also noted NASA will be launching rockets named after an Egyptian snake deity during the event.

The NASA mission, known as Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path or APEP, was given the acronym in honor of the “serpent deity from ancient Egyptian mythology,” who was a “nemesis of the Sun deity Ra.”

“It was said that Apep pursued Ra and every so often nearly consumed him, resulting in an eclipse,” the NASA website states.

According to Ancient Egypt Online, “Apep was the ancient Egyptian spirit of evil, darkness and destruction. As the arch enemy of the sun god, Ra, he was a malevolent force who could never be entirely vanquished. Every night, as the sun travelled though the underworld (or across the sky), his roar would fill the air and he would launch his attack.”

The NASA project is meant to study how the solar eclipse causing a sudden drop in sunlight affects Earth’s upper atmosphere.