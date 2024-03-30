Rob Reiner seems to think that Taylor Swift the last hope for Joe Biden’s flailing presidency…
The actor and Hollywood director has been begging the pop star to publicly endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection bid, saying he’d “give anything” for her to make such an announcement.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart reports: Swift has remained conspicuously silent on the 2024 presidential election, after endorsing Biden four years ago. The singer must weigh the damage such an endorsement would do to her personal brand at a time when 81-year-old Biden is facing record-low popularity, especially among young Democrats, millions of whom have soured on his presidency
“I’d give anything for her to endorse Joe Biden,” a desperate Reiner wrote. “She would virtually single handedly save American Democracy.”
Rob Reiner is one of Biden’s most loyal Hollywood supporters, having donated substantial sums to his political career over the years and organized several ritzy showbiz fundraisers.
Reiner has also propagated the Biden team’s campaign strategy of equating Biden with democracy, thereby casting any challenger as a threat to democracy.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Rob Reiner Begs Taylor Swift To Endorse Joe Biden & Save Democracy! - March 30, 2024
- CERN To Test Large Hadron Collider During Upcoming Solar Eclipse - March 30, 2024
- Biden Campaign Targets Nikki Haley Supporters In New Anti-Trump Ad - March 30, 2024