Chuck Schumer Calls Concerns About Biden’s Cognitive Decline ‘Right Wing Propaganda’

Biden’s mental acuity is great according to Chuck Schumer.

The Senate Majority Leader defended the president regarding concerns that his cognitive abilities were in decline, calling worries over his mental health a right wing conspiracy.

Schumer claimed the rumors of mental decline are overblown as Biden is as good as he was over 30 years ago.

He said: “I talk to President Biden, you know regularly, sometimes several times in a week, or usually several times in a week” adding that “his mental acuity is great. It’s fine.”

SCHUMER: Biden's "mental acuity is great. It’s fine. […] All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong!”



“It’s as good as it’s been over the years” he continued.

Nancy Pelosi was also quick to defend Biden claiming on Monday that he is ‘knowledgeable, wise and very sharp mentally’.

Infowars reports: The top level Democrat went on to smear critiques over Biden’s age as “propaganda.

“All this right wing propaganda that he’s mental acuity is declined is wrong,” Schumer said, adding, “He’s going to win the election because he has a great record because more and more Americans are seeing that record.”

Schumer’s defense of Biden, which basically amounts to “Just trust me, bro,” comes as the White House announced Monday Biden won’t undergo a cognitive test during an upcoming physical, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also telling reporters Biden’s fine because she has normal interactions with him everyday.

“When we have meetings with him and his staff he is constantly pushing us, trying to get more information, and so that has been my experience with this president,” Jean-Pierre claimed.