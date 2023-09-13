Croatian MP Says the WHO Should Be Declared a Terrorist Organization: ‘Worse Than the WEF’

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a “terrorist organization,” according to a stunning public statement by Mislav Kolakusic, a Member of the European Parliament for Croatia, who publicly declared the globalist institution is “even worse than the World Economic Forum.”

Appearing at a press conference with other politicians and guests including Dr. Robert Malone, Kolakusic slammed the WHO’s plans to have all countries sign an agreement giving the agency sole authority to declare pandemics, override national sovereignty, and mandate vaccines and drugs.

“I would like to briefly make the people aware of the upcoming danger for humanity,” said Kolakusic. “The World Health Organization wants all countries to sign an agreement on handing over the authority to declare a pandemic, procure vaccines, and drugs. It will be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombian drug cartel. They know all about drugs for sure.”

The World Health Organization should be declared a terrorist organization because of the damage it has caused and the lies it has spread. Today, it would be safer to sign contracts with the Colombian drug cartels than with the WHO. pic.twitter.com/iXIzVz63kS — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) May 22, 2023

The Croatian parliamentarian went on to accuse the WHO of disseminating lies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Bill Gates-funded organization misled the public by initially declaring the virus as new and unknown, falsely asserting the efficacy of vaccines, and making misleading statements about their ability to protect against serious illness and death.

“During the COVID pandemic, World Health Organization only told lies. It should be declared a terroristic organization. They lied. That there is a new and unknown virus, that it is possible to make an effective vaccine, that the vaccine is 82% effective, that is protects against serious illness and deaths. That all of course were foolish and lies.”

Kolakusic further stated that the WHO’s actions during the crisis were more dangerous for humanity than Klaus Schwab’s notorious World Economic Forum (WEF).

Earlier this year, the Biden regime publicly affirmed their commitment to a “legally-binding” accord in a press release which will give the World Health Organization (WHO) control over U.S. pandemic policies, though work remains in certain areas.