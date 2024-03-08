Democrat Activist Arrested for Killing and Dismembering White People

A Democrat activist who complained on the Joe Rogan podcast that he had been a victim of “systemic racism” has been arrested for dismembering white people and storing their severed heads and other body parts in his freezer.
Sheldon Johnson appeared on Rogan’s podcast last month after serving a 25 year jail sentence.
During his appearance on the show, Johnson explained how he had sold a large quantity of cocaine to another man who didn’t pay up.
Modernity.news reports: Along with several other “young guys,” Johnson viciously beat up and robbed the man and his girlfriend of their valuables.
The activist complained that his prison sentence was too long and suggested that it would have been a lot shorter if he wasn’t black.
Yesterday it was reported that Johnson was arrested by the NYPD after police found a decapitated head and a limbless torso in his apartment.
Apparently, the victim’s neighbors reported hearing, “Please don’t. I have a family!” before hearing two gunshots.
The victim, 44-year-old Collin Small, was shot in the head.
Johnson was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon and was refused bail.
Despite the horror of what happened, during his arraignment, Johnson’s supporters filled the courtroom, with one of them wearing a a jacket reading “specializing in wrongful conviction arrests.”
Wrongful? Really?
Maybe they should have just locked him up for longer in the first place.
Apparently, it runs in the family.
