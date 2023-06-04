Democrats Expand Definition of ‘White Supremacy’ To Include Mexicans, Indians, and Blacks

Democrats have officially expanded the definition of ‘white supremacy’ to include Mexicans, Indians, and blacks who don’t follow their woke agenda.

When a violent Mexican shot up a Texas mall recently, The View host Ana Navarro reminded everyone that blacks and Hispanics can be White Supremacist terrorists as well.

Thedailybell.com reports: After Republican Tim Scott recently declared his candidacy for his party’s 2024 presidential nomination, the leftist hive mind generated a cacophony of predictable Uncle Tom smears directed against black conservatives.

“Systems of racial oppression and colonization require active participation from members of the oppressed group. This is certainly the case for Black people who conspire with white supremacy… As the American conservative movement has morphed from racist dog whistles and white-grievance politics to full-blown fascism and white nationalism, Black MAGAs have enlisted as soldiers in the war against civil rights, voting rights, liberal democracy and racial justice. Unable to achieve their unpopular and toxic policies through the ballot box, MAGA intends to bring about their goals through white nationalist minority rule. And Black MAGAs are eager to oblige.”

Back in 2021, similarly, Yahoo! News ran a column titled “Tim Scott proves he’s the Black Whisperer for white supremacy.”

There’s nothing more damaging to the White Supremacy™ narrative than a Person of Color™ who bucks the orthodoxy. When a BIPOC escapes the liberal plantation, the corporate media crackers crack the whip hard.

Late on May 22nd, in perhaps the stupidest likely (not verified) fed false flag of all time, an Indian teenager crashed a U-Haul truck into a White House barrier. There were no bombs or explosives found on board; the only piece of notable evidence conveniently recovered from the crime scene was a long Nazi flag found in the truck.

“A 19-year-old Missouri man with a Nazi flag who police say crashed a rented U-Haul truck into a barrier near the White House on Monday night told authorities he planned to seize power and kill the president if he had to, according to newly released court records. But… Kandula was not carrying any weapons or ammunition, and no explosives were found in his U-Haul. After twice striking the metal bollards on H Street NW near 16th Street, he got out, and an officer ordered him to the ground and detained him, the document says.”

Here’s the deal, Jack: even if this Indian White Supremacist’s truck accident was a totally organic instance of legitimate domestic terrorism – despite how poorly conceived and executed it was – one must be forced to wonder about the mental health status of an Indian guy with a Nazi flag driving trucks into federal barricades without even any explosives.

Almost all cases of terrorism that the feds wrap up involves severely psychologically compromised perpetrators.

They’re almost always found to be on some sort of psychotropic prescription medication – not the statistical peculiarity it might seem, given that 83 million prescriptions for antidepressants alone were written in the United States in a single-year period from 2021 to 2022.

One study of over five hundred patients prescribed SSRIs found that as high as 8.1% experienced psychosis as a side effect. Do the math. That’s potentially tens of millions of Americans walking around with drug-induced psychosis. And we wonder why mass shootings are now commonplace.

Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber, for instance, was a victim of a CIA-directed mind control experiment using LSD at Harvard prior to becoming who he was in his later days, mailing handcrafted bombs to academics and business executives.

“Project MKULTRA was the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) mind control program that used LSD and hypnosis techniques to brainwash individuals. Theodore Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, was a participant in one of Henry Murray’s experiments at Harvard where Murray’s team bullied, harassed, and psychologically broke down participants. Henry Murray had previously worked for the CIA’s pred

But, to the Social Justice™ left, complicated, multifactorial narratives get in the way of a nice, simple story about White Supremacy™. They’re the kind of people who like books with lots of pictures and extra-large print.

So they’ll rule out any possibility of a mental health condition when an Indian drives a truck with his Nazi flag into a barricade and chalk it up to anti-black racism or whatever.

Because the corporate state media is not in the news business. They’re in the propaganda business. And, due to supply and demand issues, they’re always thirsty for a good muh white supremacy tale to spin for their delusional liberal viewers.