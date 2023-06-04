Texas Bans Hormone Therapy & Puberty Blockers For Children

Texas has become latest state to ban transgender kids from receiving hormone treatments and puberty blockers which the left describe as “gender-affirming care.”

The bill #SB14 was signed into law by governor Greg Abbott and goes ino effect on September 1

Of course, there was uproar from some quarters…..The American Civil Liberties Union even defended the “life-saving” gender-bending chemical treatments for children and vowed to challenge the law in court.

CNN reported: Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed into law a ban on gender-affirming care for most minors in the state, making Texas the largest state in the US to place restrictions on transgender youth’s access to critical care.

Senate Bill 14 bars health care providers from providing gender transition surgeries, puberty blocking medication or hormone therapies to those under 18 in Texas, with violators at risk of losing their licenses. It takes effect September 1.

The law makes minor exceptions for children who had begun receiving non-surgical gender-affirming care before June 1, 2023, and underwent 12 or more sessions of mental health counseling or psychotherapy six months prior to beginning prescription drug care. Trans youth to whom those exceptions apply can continue their care but must “wean” off from the treatment with the help of their doctor.