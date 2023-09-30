Despite Issuing Vaccine Mandate OSHA Head Says ‘We Didn’t Demand That Anyone Be Fired’

A senior Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) official was grilled on Capitol Hill this week

During Wednesdays House hearing, Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA Douglas Parker was questioned over his agency’s issuance of a vaccine mandate for American workers, which he denied ordered unvaccinated employees to be fired.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The mandate would have affected 84 million American workers had the Supreme Court not stepped in.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) asked Parker: “Do you think OSHA has the power to force 84 million Americans to take an experimental vaccine?”

Joe Biden tried to use OSHA to fire 84 million Americans from their jobs unless they got the COVID vaccine or showed medical paperwork to their employers. OSHA does NOT have the power to create an illegal vaccine mandate & fire Americans who say no. I grilled OSHA on your behalf! pic.twitter.com/qb3X8dOA2n — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 28, 2023

InfoWars reports: Referring to the mandate, Parker admitted OSHA did implement a rule that required “businesses of 100 or more employees to develop a program that would require employees to either take the COVID vaccine or get regular testing.”

“So what I want to know is if you believe that OSHA actually has the power to force 84 million Americans to do that?” Rep. Miller continued, to which Parker responded, “Well, the Supreme Court ruled on that matter.”

“Yes, thank God the Supreme Court ruled on that and stopped you from doing that,” Rep. Miller said, adding, “You’re an unelected bureaucrat, and you do not have the power to force 84 million people to take an experimental vaccine or show their papers. You tried to fire 84 million American workers, but do you believe the court was wrong?”

Rep. Miller went on to highlight Parker’s statements to Reuters lamenting the ruling, in which he appeared to claim OSHA would seek a workaround.

“So did you continue to threaten companies to impose a vaccine mandate even though the Supreme Court told you that you couldn’t?” Rep. Miller asked.

“We didn’t threaten anyone but there were companies that were looking forward to clarity from the government about these rules…We didn’t threaten anyone and we didn’t demand that anyone be fired,” Parker claimed.

NEW – OSHA Head, Doug Parker, Now Says 'We Didn't Demand That Anyone Be Fired' Despite Issuing a Vaccine Mandate for 84 Million Americans



PARKER: "We didn't threaten anyone but there were companies that were looking forward to clarity from the government about these rules…We… pic.twitter.com/27CLkllwkx — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 28, 2023

The OSHA head was also grilled by Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.), who pointed out OSHA’s vaccine rule indeed would have led to unvaccinated employees being fired if they didn’t comply.

“Earlier today you testified that you didn’t demand that anyone be fired so in your contemplation, if a worker did not comply with the requirements of that vaccination, or test rule that you promulgated, what would have happened? What would have been the consequence for that employee?” Rep. Kiley asked.

Parker attempted to claim OSHA’s order to employers with 100 or more employees merely set guidelines to test unvaccinated employees weekly, but that it stopped short of recommending corrective measures, with Rep. Kiley going on to remind him “The Supreme Court noted that hundreds of thousands of people could have lost their jobs.”

Rep. Kiley went on to lay into the OSHA representative going on to ask if a memo has gone out telling officials to deny the existence of a mandate: