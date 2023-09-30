WEF Orders World Govt’s To Begin Arresting ‘Climate Deniers’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has ordered world governments to being arresting citizens to refuse to believe in man-made climate change.

In a memo posted to their website, the WEF calls “climate inaction” a “human rights violation.”

The author of the memo suggests there will be an increasing number of climate-related lawsuits in the coming years.

“Climate-related litigation generally seems poised for expansion,” the article states.

Activistpost.com reports: According to the Global Climate Change Litigation database, there have been over 130 cases worldwide that have brought human rights-based claims against governments.

Furthermore, a legal advocate for climate litigation, Clémentine Baldon, told the WEF last year that there is a strong expectation that human rights-related climate claims “will continue to increase.”

On Wednesday, a lawsuit went to the European Court of Human Rights, brought forth by six young individuals against 32 European countries. The six individuals are alleging that the countries’ have failed to address the “climate crisis” caused by human activities.

“It’s being described as “unprecedented” in terms of potential impact,” the WEF stated.

“A win could push some of the wealthiest countries in the world to ramp up their responses to a changing climate; a loss could affect the numerous other legal efforts now underway to target inaction.”

Expect “Pain”

Last year, Norwegian Finance CEO and WEF speaker Kjerstin Braathen said that people should expect “pain,” inflation, and “energy shortages” due to the World Economic Forum and the UN’s climate change agenda.

“We need to accept that there will be some pain in the process,” Braathen said.

“The pace that we need [to end climate change] will open up for missteps. It will open up for shortages of energy. It will create inflationary pressures, and maybe we need to start talking about that — that that pain is actually worth it.”