Official German Study Warns Masks Are Causing Mass Infertility

An official German study has revealed that masking during the Covid pandemic caused mass infertility among the general public.

A team of scientists, led by an Independent Surgeon in private practice, published a large review of mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vigilantnews.com reports: I will summarize key findings:

4.5 billion people (58%) were confronted with a “mask obligation”

Fresh air has 0.04% CO2

Wearing masks more than 5 minutes: 1.4 to 3.2% CO2

Carbon Dioxide Re-breathing

Surgical mask after 30 min = 2.8-3.2% CO2 (U.Butz, 2005)

(U.Butz, 2005) N95 after 1 min = 0.9% CO2 (T.Blad, 2020)

(T.Blad, 2020) N95 after 5 min = 1.28% to 3.52% (Sinkule, 2013)

(Sinkule, 2013) N95 after 60 min = 2.8-3.2% (Roberge, 2010)

Acute CO2 Toxicity:

10 min of 2.5-3.5% CO2 increases cerebral blood flow by 100% = headaches

hyperventilation, metabolic changes (acidosis)

Chronic CO2 Toxicity (animal studies):

0.3% CO2 – irreversible neuron damage, neuron destruction, increased anxiety, impaired learning and memory (rat studies)

0.5% CO2 – testicular toxicity in adolescents (rat studies show diminished fertility in rat testes after one 4hr exposure at 2.5% CO2)

0.8% CO2 – stillbirths (safety level set by US Navy for female submarine crew, due to rat studies showing fetal malformations, post implantation loss, lower probability of viable fetuses)

Other Findings:

N95 masks and surgical masks performed at their worst with coronavirus & influenza virus particle s (did ok with bigger bacterial sized particles) (source)

& s (did ok with bigger bacterial sized particles) (source) Children: Data on a total of 25 930 children wearing face masks for 270 min per day showed that 68% complained about discomfort. Side effects included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less happiness (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%), impaired learning (38%) and drowsiness/fatigue (37%) ( source )

Any mandatory masking of pregnant women in the real world exceeds the CO2 toxicity limit set by US Navy for female submarine crew

Stillbirths:

Are mask mandates responsible for 28% rise in stillbirths worldwide?

Italy: 3-fold increase in stillbirths during lockdown period Mar-May 2020 which included mask mandates

Mar-May 2020 which included mask mandates 42% of US female surgeons lost a pregnancy Nov.2020-Feb.2021

Sweden: no mask mandates, no increase in stillbirths

Mechanism: increased CO2 and acidity in blood trigger compensatory mechanisms that lead to calcifications in placenta

CO2 plays a role in oxidative stress which would impede fetal body development, lead to DNA mutations

CO2 can increase inflammation leading to an imbalanced immune response, procoagulant state and early pregnancy loss.

Some evidence that N95 mask use by pregnant women could result in their children having significantly reduced verbal, motor and overall cognitive performance (child neurodevelopment study in Rhode Island that had mask mandates). (source)

Children and Adolescents

children are not small adults

0.3% CO2 exposure to adolescent brain neurons can cause neuronal destruction, anxiety and impaired learning and memory (Uysal, 2014)

(Uysal, 2014) 0.3% CO2 – neurons die off (apoptosis), especially under exercise or stress.

(apoptosis), especially under exercise or stress. CO2 can destroy spermatid and Sertoli cells in testes

Damaging mechanism of CO2 in testes is oxidative stress, acidosis, increased inflammation and apoptosis.

CO2 toxicity to testes has been known for 60 years.

My Take…

This study ONLY looks at CO2 re-breathing toxicity.

As the authors write:

“other noxious agents in the masks contribute to toxicological long-term effects like the inhalation of synthetic microfibers, carcinogenic compounds and volatile organic compounds could also play a role regarding our research question”

The animal studies are clear and this review summarizes them thoroughly.

Not only does masking not work on coronaviruses or influenza viruses, but masking causes real harm to vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, children and adolescents.

The harm being caused by masking is very serious. Even a few minutes of wearing a surgical, cloth or N95 mask and you initiate the following long term damages:

children – irreversible neuron damage, neuron destruction, increased anxiety, impaired learning and memory

adolescents – testicular toxicity

pregnant women – stillbirths, fetal malformations, post implantation loss, lower probability of viable fetuses

When you know the physical and mental harms that masks can cause, the intent of those who are pushing mask mandates again, suddenly becomes very clear.