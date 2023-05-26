Disney Begins Firing Thousands of Employees As Millions of Citizens Reject Woke Agenda

Disney has begun the process of firing thousands of employees around the world as millions of citizens reject the company’s ‘woke’ agenda.

According to a report from Deadline, the mass layoffs are impacting staffers in the US. and the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

The report notes that the exact number of people who will lose their positions is expected to be at least tens of thousands.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Slaynews.com reports: Roughly 100 staffers were informed in mid-May that their positions were at risk of redundancy.

Sources told Deadline that marketing and press departments appear to be the main targets of the layoffs.

Members of Disney’s talent acquisition, engineering, and information technology departments are also at risk.

Deadline suggested that the move was likely due to a global economic slowdown, a weak advertising market, and the ongoing writer’s strike.

The strike has been holding up production across the entire entertainment industry.

Some of the departments facing cuts, such as IT, could also see workers replaced with artificial intelligence (AI) software.

Disney is following other major corporations in stepping up its use of AI in an effort to replace much of its human workforce.

A third round of cuts is expected in the U.S.

Some 2,500 of Disney’s American employees are expected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

Disney first announced the layoffs in February.

At the time, the plan was to cut roughly 7,000 staffers within the U.S.

A similar number of staffers may lose their positions in the EMEA region, but that report has yet to be confirmed, Deadline noted.