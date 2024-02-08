EU Warns Hungary That Attempts To Reclaim ‘Sovereignty’ Violate EU Law

Hungary’s new law which creates guardrails to protect the nation’s priceless, hard-won sovereignty “violates EU law” according to the European Commission in Brussels.

According to Brussels, the proud nation of Hungary is nothing more than a vassal state of the EU, without sovereignty or control of its own borders, and must behave accordingly.

“The setup of a new authority with wide-ranging powers and a strict regime of monitoring, enforcement and sanctioning also risks to seriously harm the democracy,” a European Commission spokesperson warned.

The legislation came as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has clashed repeatedly with the EU as Brussels seeks to interfere in Hungarian politics, stepped up his party’s campaign ahead of European Parliament elections next June.

Under Hungary's new law, a separate authority to monitor risks of political interference will be set up. It will punish banned foreign financing for parties or groups running for election.

Under the law, a separate authority to explore and monitor risks of political interference will be set up. It will punish banned foreign financing for parties or groups running for election with up to three years in prison. Hungary has two months to reply to the letter of formal notice. If it does not address the grievances stated in the letter, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion – a formal request to comply with EU law – as a next step in the procedure.

The anti-democratic move by Brussels comes as Orban continues to warn the EU and Western nations about the folly of supporting ultra-nationalist Ukraine with limitless military funding.

According to Orban, the US and EU strategy of indefinitely funding Ukraine’s battle with Russia, in the hope of bringing about regime change in Moscow, is futile.

“What was the strategy of the West in that war? I’m simplifying it a little bit, but this is the fact. Our strategy was that the Ukrainians will fight and will win on the front line. The Russians will lose… and that loss will create a change in Moscow,” he explained, according to a video of the speech published by Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian government on Sunday.

“That was the strategy: We finance, the Ukrainians fight and die,” he added. However, he said, “where we are now, it is obvious that the Ukrainians will not win on the front line.”

“There is no solution on the battleground. The Russians will not lose. There will be no political change in Moscow. This is the reality,” the Hungarian leader stated.