FBI: Citizens Who Use Terms Like ‘Based’ and ‘Chad’ Are Domestic Terrorists

The FBI has warned that Americans who use words such as “based,” “Chad” and “Stacy,” are likely to be domestic terrorists and need to be put on a watchlist.

An FBI dossier obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project reveals that the FBI equates protected online speech to violence.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Using terms like “looksmaxxing”, “Chad”, and “Stacy” will get you on an @FBI list for "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism." pic.twitter.com/VoIegyoUby — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 3, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Words or phrases that fit the definition of “Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism” or “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism,” according to the FBI, include the following;

– Based (to mean something that is agreeable or cool and generally considered to be anti-woke), but according to the FBI a sign that someone has been converted to ‘racist ideology’.

– Red Pill (taken from the Matrix movies meaning someone uncovering hidden truths), but according to the FBI indicating someone who has adopted racist, anti-Semitic, or fascist beliefs.

– Chad (an attractive, strong male who is successful with women), but according to the FBI a “race -specific term used to describe the idealized version of a male.”

– Stacy (a confident, sexually attractive female), but according to the FBI an extremist misogynistic term used by incels.

– Looksmaxxing (defined by the FBI as the “process of self-improvement with the intent to become more attractive), which is apparently another sign of ‘extremism’, although the federal agency doesn’t explain why.

The belief “that society is corrupt, and that the believer is a victim of this corruption,” is also a sign that someone has entered a dark, dangerous rabbit hole, according to the FBI.

Given the wave of violence carried out by supporters of far-left groups such as Antifa and BLM over recent years, one would expect the FBI to have carried out a similar investigation into rhetoric used by those groups.

However, they appear to be more concerned about right-winders using naughty words to express agreement with each other.