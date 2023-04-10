Two Years After Saying “Screw Your Freedom” Arnold Schwarzenegger Apologizes

Arnold Schwarzenegger has apologized for remarks made two years ago when dismissing concerns about medical tyranny during the so called covid pandemic.

If the narrative hadn’t changed would he be apologizing?

The “Terminator” actor got angry with people who were against the mask and covid jab mandates and told them to “screw their freedom.”

During a in a CNN discussion in August 2021, Schwarzenegger said: “We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious”

“There is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom,” he said

InfoWars reports: Two years later, the “Commando” star appears to have reflected on his behavior and had a change of heart.

One user on Twitter was promoting Schwarzenegger’s new “Pump Club” podcast, when another user said he’d skip checking it out due to his 2021 remarks.

“I want to check this out, but have a hard time getting over Arnold ‘Fuck Your Freedom’ Schwarzenegger,” the user said.

In response, Schwarzenegger himself apologized, saying, “sometimes my mouth gets ahead of me.”

“Here’s what else I’ll say: I’m sorry for saying those words. I try to be relentlessly positive, but sometimes my mouth gets ahead of me. I should have communicated better,” the “True Lies” star tweeted last week.

I want to thank you for your open-mindedness. I think we should be able to disagree without being enemies.



Now that the dust is settling on the COVID plandemic, it appears some people are now beginning to realize how far overboard they went thanks to the fear-driven mainstream media machine.