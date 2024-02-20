FDA Admits Not Doing ‘Good Job’ At Informing Public About Covid Vaccine Deaths & Injuries

FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks just acknowledged that “we probably have not done a good enough job” accurately informing Americans about confirmed COVID-19 vaccine deaths and injuries.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) grilled the FDA Director during the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic’s hearing this week. Watch the full exchange:

**Transcript begins**

Congresswoman Lesko: Dr. Marks, we spoke over the phone back on August 10th of 2021 and I was asking about VAERS because I had lots of constituents reaching out to me saying there was tons of adverse effects, there was thousands of deaths, et cetera, and they were very concerned. And I asked how many were confirmed. And at that time, you said four. There were four cases that you confirmed deaths of that were caused by the vaccine. And I suggested at the time that the CDC and FDA do a better job of telling the public not just how many cases were reported, but how many were actually confirmed. And just if I heard you right, just recently you said, well, we don’t want to give out too much information because of privacy rights. But certainly, we could put out how many were confirmed deaths, couldn’t we?

FDA’s Dr Marks: Congresswoman, thank you so much for that question. I fully agree with you that we probably have not done a good enough job of communicating sometimes the actual numbers of deaths versus what’s in VAERS. In fact, we just nearly fell prey to it here at this hearing. There are only handfuls, and I’ll ask Dr. Jernigan to comment on this as well, handfuls that we can actually associate with that.

Congresswoman Lesko: Can I ask why you haven’t done it? I mean, this was August of 2021. It seems very logical to me that if you’re saying people the public shouldn’t count on VAERS because anybody can report to that which they can why wouldn’t you as actively report to the public well we confirmed this really low number of cases that actually were caused by vaccines. I mean, it’s been years now. Why haven’t you done it?

FDA’s Peter Marks: We did present that in various settings, including at, I believe, at the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices. It was mentioned at our Vaccine Advisory Committee. It perhaps did not go as broadly.

Congresswoman Lesko: Is there an easy place for the public to find this? I remember you gave us some kind of link back in 2021, but it was really difficult to get to, if I remember right. And so why not spend the time if the goal is to give confidence to people in getting vaccines, why in the world would you just not say, okay, what we have done is we’ve investigated these deaths, we’ve done this, we’ve done that, and we’ve only found a handful. I mean, it doesn’t make any sense to me.

**End of transcript**

It makes a lot of sense not to put out a number and then have to prove it; to do so would be to open up the FDA to even more public scrutiny of their methods and the VAERS database that shows, not “handfuls” dying from the jabs, but at least 37,000 (and we suspect even more, given that so few reports are made to the VAERS system):