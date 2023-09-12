FDA Authorise Pfizer And Moderna’s New ‘Covid’ Jabs

The US drug regulators have authorized new Covid vaccinations for anyone over the age of 6 months.
Some experts have been very critical of authorities for clearing the new shots with very little data.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“There’s essentially no data,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo told a press conference, adding: “Not only that, but there are a lot of red flags.”
Ladapo pointed to studies that found the effectiveness of the vaccines turn negative over time. he also noted that other papers had found that the vaccines caused cardiac problems like heart inflammation.
He said: “It’s truly irresponsible for FDA, CDC, and others to be championing something … when we don’t know the implications of it”
ZeroHedge reports: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared shots from Moderna and Pfizer that will be available to Americans as young as 6 months of age later this month. It’s a different question if anyone will take said shots following the recent newsflow suggesting that the side effects of the covid shots are far more dangerous than the so-called “vaccine” which doesn’t actually prevent infection.
“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” Dr. Peter Marks, a top FDA official, said in a statement.
“We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”
The FDA approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people aged 12 and older. Regulators granted emergency authorization for the shots for people aged 6 months to 11 years of age. There was no mention of Novavax, whose vaccine is also available in the United States.
The shots target XBB.1.5, a subvariant of the Omicron virus variant. That subvariant has already largely been displaced by newer strains, including EG.5, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The authorizations came despite a lack of data from clinical trials.
As Epoch Times reports, Moderna says its new shot in a trial induced immune responses against EG.5 and other newer variants. Pfizer says preclinical data has shown antibodies generated by its new vaccine “effectively neutralize” EG.5, also known as Eris.
The new shots were authorized based on studies on neutralizing antibody levels that appeared to show “a similar magnitude to the extent of neutralization observed with prior versions of the vaccines against corresponding prior variants against which they had been developed to provide protection,” the FDA said. “This suggests that the vaccines are a good match for protecting against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants.”
The CDC plans to meet with its advisers on Tuesday to consider to which populations it should recommend receive the new vaccines. If the panel recommends a vaccine, the federal government must pay for it.
Many countries have suggested younger, healthy people not to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as the disease has died down.
The United Kingdom, for instance, in August, said that vaccination this fall was only recommended for select groups, including people designated as at-risk.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Parents in Pakistan Face Fines & Jail For Refusing Polio Vaccines For Their Children - September 12, 2023
- FDA Authorise Pfizer And Moderna’s New ‘Covid’ Jabs - September 12, 2023
- Andrew Bridgen Update On His Letter To UK PM Regarding Pfizer’s Covid Jab - September 11, 2023