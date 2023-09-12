FDA Authorise Pfizer And Moderna’s New ‘Covid’ Jabs

The US drug regulators have authorized new Covid vaccinations for anyone over the age of 6 months.

Some experts have been very critical of authorities for clearing the new shots with very little data.

“There’s essentially no data,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo told a press conference, adding: “Not only that, but there are a lot of red flags.” Ladapo pointed to studies that found the effectiveness of the vaccines turn negative over time. he also noted that other papers had found that the vaccines caused cardiac problems like heart inflammation. He said: “It’s truly irresponsible for FDA, CDC, and others to be championing something … when we don’t know the implications of it” ZeroHedge reports: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared shots from Moderna and Pfizer that will be available to Americans as young as 6 months of age later this month. It’s a different question if anyone will take said shots following the recent newsflow suggesting that the side effects of the covid shots are far more dangerous than the so-called “vaccine” which doesn’t actually prevent infection.