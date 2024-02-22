First Human With Neuralink Brain Chip Can Now Control Computers With His Mind

The first human to be implanted with a Neuralink brain chip can now control computers with his mind, according to Elon Musk.

Musk disclosed at an X Spaces event that the first human patient to recieve the controversial brain implant had fully recovered from the surgery and is now “controlling a mouse around the screen just by thinking.”

Greatgameindia.com reports: According to a recent study by experts at Stanford University, it suggests that Apple’s Vision Pro may ‘rewire’ the brain.

“The patient is making good progress and appears to have fully recovered, with no side effects that we are aware of.” “The patient can simply think to move a mouse around the screen,” Musk said to X users in Spaces on Monday evening.

I asked Elon Musk about the progress of Neuralink's first human patient and the answer was pretty incredible.



According to Musk, Neuralink’s present goal is to increase the patient’s mouse click volume.

In January, Neuralink successfully implanted its first brain chip into a human after receiving approval in September for human trials. Patients with quadriplegia brought on by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or cervical spinal cord injuries may benefit from this potentially life-changing technique.

Neuralink has dubbed the experiment the “PRIME Study,” an acronym for “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” to evaluate the device’s functionality and investigate the safety of its chip and surgical robot.

According to a September statement from the business, the brain chip “grants people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.”