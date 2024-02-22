Red Cross Official Confirms They MIX Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Blood Donations

An American Red Cross official confirmed to an undercover journalist that they do not separate donated blood based on COVID-19 vaccination status.

The only way to get blood “that is not vaccinated” is to donate for yourselves or from an unvaccinated family member, according to the official. Listen:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

NEW – Red Cross official says the only way to get blood "that is not vaccinated" is to donate for yourselves or from an unvaccinated family member.pic.twitter.com/54xU3eeQcs — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2024

The admission came days after it was revealed the American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid mRNA vaccine as the fallout from the disastrous vaccine roll out continues spreading through society.

Blood donors who answer yes to the question are told to call ahead and see if they are still eligible to donate blood.

Rogan O’Handley (DC Draino), a former Hollywood entertainment lawyer turned conservative commentator, wrote on X: “The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid vaccine. If you answer Yes, they want you to call ahead to see if you’re still eligible I thought the vax was “safe and effective”? What info are they hiding from us?”