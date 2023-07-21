Fox News Insiders Reveal Network Secretly Funds Satanic Temple and Planned Parenthood

Insiders at Fox News revealed that the network is secretly funding the Satanic Temple, LGBT activist organization The Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, and the SPLC.

Two Fox News whistleblowers and a former producer told The Blaze that Fox News has set up an internal app, known as “Fox Giving,” which allows employees to donate to various charitable organizations with the company matching donations from staffers.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The company is willing to match donations to the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“I watched the source physically log in to their company portal at Myfox.okta.com to confirm the giving app and to see some of the questionable charities and the donation match option for myself to verify nothing was photoshopped,” Blaze Media’s head of programming Rikki Ratliff-Fellman said.

Slaynews.com reports: One current employee turned whistleblower said: “Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise.

“Glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan are a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company, and we resent it.

“It offends me personally that this company acts like they support Christians and yet they’re literally willing to match $1,000 donation to the Satanic Temple.”

One ex-producer said this “shows complete disregard and hatred for Fox’s core audience.

“It became clear certain things weren’t going to be tolerated on air any more after Tucker was gone.

“We were told: Lay off Dylan Mulvaney.

“Once I realized we couldn’t say certain things on air any more, I started to dig more into the reality of the corporate views.”

"I started to reach out to some sources inside Fox News. All of them are missional employees, meaning that they are driven by the values of Fox's core audience." – @rikkiratliff reveals the scoop on Fox News potentially matching employee donations to far-left charities pic.twitter.com/JnEl56QiH2 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 21, 2023