Heroic Trump Supporter Rescues Over a Dozen Child Sex Victims Being Sold to Pedophiles

A Trump supporting truck driver is being hailed as a hero for rescuing over a dozen child sex trafficking victims trapped in a padlocked cage.

The truck driver called Michael explained in a June video how he witnessed a pickup truck in New Mexico on I-10 whose drivers unlocked a padlocked cage under a tarp in the truck bed, from which several distressed and abused children emerged.

“I’m sitting at a rest area. This truck pulls up, opens up the back. It’s like a cage-looking thing… That guy and this lady have a whole bunch of kids in the back of that truck…And then they take the padlock off, raise the tarp, and all these kids come out the back, and they’re forcing them into the bathroom,” Michael said in the video:

“When they coming back out, they were pushing the kids back in there, locked them back in there, and pulled the f-cking tarp down.”

At the point, Michael’s instincts to save the children took over and he followed them.

“I called 911…I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not real big on calling the cops, but when it comes to kids and their safety and with all this human trafficking and all this crap going on in the world, not cool. So I call the cops just to be on the safe side,” Michael said.

Infowars.com reports: Michael said the kidnappers noticed him checking out their license plate and tried speeding off.

“They see me on the phone. They’re watching me in the mirror the whole time. They f-cking take off,” said Michael.

“The cops on the phone with me told me to follow them as close as you can, as much as you can until we get units out,” he said, adding that although he lost the trail of the vehicle, he was able to provide law enforcement with key information.

“They finally caught up to them because I couldn’t keep up with them. My truck only goes seventy. They catch up to them, they pull them over,” Michael recounted.

Michael managed to record the aftermath of the encounter where several police vehicles with sirens flashing had a pickup truck pulled over.

In a subsequent interview, Michael told Mutha Trucker last week that he recalled seeing about 15 children in the cage.

In light of his heroic efforts to save these children, Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) named Michael a “Highway Angel.”

Highway Angel reported:

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver Michael (his full name and hometown have been excluded to protect his identity) a TCA Highway Angel for discovering, turning in and chasing human traffickers with multiple children in a cage in the back of a pickup truck. Michael said the little girls that he saw were no older than three or four years old. When the two adults and little girls came back out of the bathroom, the driver of the pickup forced the kids back into the cage, locked it, and covered the cage in a tarp. Michael called the police, and was able to walk around in the dark to read the truck’s license plate. Somehow the two adults in the pickup truck must have noticed him, because they took off quickly in the truck. Michael followed them. Michael also pulled over and waited till the police were ready to speak with him to get his statement. Police told Michael that “this kind of thing happens all the time”, several of the children had been reported missing, and that there were even more children in the cage. “In the cage, there were hammocks with kids draped across the top,” Michael said, “and the entire bottom of the cage was filled with children.”

It’s unclear what fate befell the kidnappers, but hopefully justice is being served and the children are being returned to their parents or guardians.

This comes as the mainstream media gaslights the American people with false claims that human trafficking is just a “Q Anon” conspiracy theory.