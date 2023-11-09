‘He’s Going To Throw Us All In Jail!’ Hillary Clinton Says Trump Will Be ‘Worse’ Second Time

Americans must vote Democrat in the 2024 election to keep Hillary Clinton out of jail, according to Hilllary Clinton herself, who told The View on Wednesday that Donald Trump is planning to “throw us all in jail.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton about what might happen if Trump were to be elected in 2024, and Clinton replied that she couldn’t even think like that, adding, “He’s going to throw us all in jail! I think it would be the end of our country as we know it.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“I think he would be even worse now, because he was somewhat restrained, believe it or not, in the first term, by people who he hired because he thought they would go along with him and they stood up to him. And so now he’s going to — if he were ever near the Oval Office again — find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied to his fortune… When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done.’ What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press,” Clinton said.

Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Hitler on 'The View' pic.twitter.com/Qx7w9Psehb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2023

Clinton told the panel that people need to “take him at his word.”

Hostin agreed and said, “we need to listen to him.”

“He means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values,” Clinton continued.

Hostin also said that Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016 would go down in history as one of the most “pivotal moments” in American history.

Clinton called for a “formal deprogramming” for supporters of Trump during a CNN interview in October.

“I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?” she said.