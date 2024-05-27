Hospitals Murdered Patients ‘In Cold Blood’ To Meet ‘Covid Targets,’ Whistleblowers Testify

Big Pharma, governments, and hospitals around the world are scrambling to cover up the crimes they committed during the Covid pandemic, as the truth finally begins catching up with those who took the opportunity to play god and begin culling the herd.

Protected by the mainstream media, these murderers thought they had committed the perfect crime.

But now, eyewitnesses and family members of the dead are providing powerful testimonies in Covid inquiries that have the potential to bring justice to the bereaved and finally wake up the sleeping masses to what really happened during the pandemic.

As body bags continue to mount people around the world are finally waking up to the harsh reality, the mainstream media has never been less relevant.

We are the news now and it’s our duty to expose the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the global elite until they are held to account.

The global elite have been warning us they plan to depopulate the earth and they began culling the herd in conspiracy with Big Pharma and the medical industry during the so-called pandemic.

Hospitals were “involuntarily euthanizing” patients during the pandemic and listing their deaths under “COVID-19” to boost the official number of Covid dead, inculcate the masses with fear-based programming, and lay the groundwork for the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine rollout.

But you don’t have to take my word for it.

That is according to the powerful testimonies of close family members and government whistleblowers in the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry that is ongoing as we speak.

The involuntarily euthanized were given a lethal end-of-life drug protocol before their deaths were listed under “COVID-19” in a desperate effort to boost the number of fatalities from Covid, the largely harmless virus that the British government quietly admitted was not a “high consequence disease” all the way back in March 2020.

We have all the evidence we need to hold them to account but the mainstream media are still playing the role of gatekeepers and refusing to share real information with the masses.

That’s why public inquiries such as these are critical. Real people with real experiences are given the opportunity to speak and it’s vitally important we share their accounts with as many people as possible.

The stories that have been told – by wives, husbands, children, government employees and other eyewitnesses – are heartbreaking and shocking.

In their witness statements — available online — they share their shock and dismay with the treatment, the lack of informed consent, and what they believe was murder by government.

In this Orwellian era, the mainstream media acts as a shield for the government and medical industry, while they carry out what they call “involuntary euthanasia” on our loved ones.

British journalist Jacqui Deevoy explains why we need to call a spade a spade and hold these murderers to account.

Covid patients were worth more dead than alive to hospitals thanks to the twisted priorities of Big Pharma and the global elite who were desperate to cull the sick and infirm and terrorize the masses into accepting the experimental mRNA vaccines.

The most disturbing part of this situation is that we now have the evidence to prove it was all by design.

Huge financial incentives for hospitals to use lethal procedures previously tested in China explain why nearly all purported “Covid deaths” occurred in hospitals during the pandemic, as Dr. Peter McCullough explains.

In the UK, hospitals were using a cocktail of drugs including Midazolam, which just so happens to be an execution drug in the US.

Meanwhile, in North America hospitals were using Remdesivir to cull their patients, despite the existence of Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which were well known in medical circles to produce dramatically better results.

According to medical sources, Remdesivir quickly earning a reputation for killing instead of healing. It was so lethal, it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ by nurses after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital.

The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.

Once the ventilators were wheeled out, it was goodnight nurse.

Registered Nurse Nicole Sirotek worked on the Covid frontline in New York City and she compared the experience to being in Nazi Germany while Jews were being put in gas chambers.

It was murder and those complicit range from hospital medical staff who were carrying out orders, to Big Pharma who capitalized on the scam, to government health officials who mysteriously stockpiled vast quantities of execution drugs in advance of the pandemic.

Here’s looking at you, Matt Hancock.

Last but not least, the complicit mainstream media, who have meticulously covered up these crimes, also have blood on their hands.

We will never forgive you for murdering our elderly.

We will not allow you to continue culling the human race.

