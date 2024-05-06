In Response To Western Aggression, Putin Orders Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drills

Russian president Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Ministry of Defence to conduct a test of non-strategical nuclear weapons.

Putin said the order was made in response to “Western aggression” and are aimed at protecting Russian sovereignty.

Drills to check the military’s ability to use smaller-range systems was announced by the Defense Ministry on Monday. They said the tests would take place “in response to provocative statements and threats by individual Western officials against the Russian Federation”.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, warned of a “world catastrophe” should Western forces place their troops in Ukraine.

He said: “The chorus of irresponsible scoundrels and infantile morons among the Western political elite calling for troops to be sent to a non-existent country is growing.”

RT reports: Russia will test its ability to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday. The drill will be conducted “in the near future” and was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, the statement said.

Missile forces of the Southern Military District will be directly involved in the exercise. It will also require the participation of military aircraft and the Russian Navy, the ministry said.

The goal of the exercise is to iron out “the practical aspects of the preparation and deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons,” it added.

The military cited “provocative statements and threats against Russia by certain Western officials” as the reason for the drill. The troops will confirm that they can “ensure unconditional territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the nation, it added.