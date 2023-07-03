Jim Caviezel: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing CIA Child Sex Trade

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel has warned that the CIA operates the world’s biggest pedophile ring and many of the world’s most powerful figures are members.

Caviezel, who played the role of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s epic Passion of the Christ, has spent the last few years working closely with Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, and has personally witnessed the very best and worst of humanity in this world.

That’s why Caviezel has now dedicated his life to exposing the crimes of the globalist elite, and waking up as many people as possible to the truth, even though he understands that people who blow the whistle on elite pedophilia have a habit of dying before their time.

Caviezel joined Steve Bannon on the War Room this week and explained exactly how big the child sex trafficking and adrenochrome business really is.

An international business of this size cannot operate with high-level support and according to Caviezel the CIA agents he has worked with on multiple Hollywood feature films have confirmed to him that the three letter agencies are in control.

Last week Mel Gibson told us he is living in fear for his life after vowing to expose an elite pedophile ring operating at the heart of the Hollywood system. According to Gibson, Hollywood elites have already tried to cancel him, silence him, and destroy his career – all to no avail because we, the people, know he is telling the truth.

Gibson has just released a new video to let us know that he is still alive and still determined to end child sex trafficking.

As Gibson says, awareness is everything.

Hollywood and the mainstream media are determined to crush any form of dissent against the globalist elite, and that includes their dirty secret of child sex trafficking.

Jim Caviezel explained why the mainstream media is complicit in covering up what he calls the “adrenochrome empire” by convincing the gullible masses it is nothing more than a conspiracy theory.

According to Caviezel, the three letter agencies have no interest in stopping the depraved trade in children – because they are using it to control the world and reap enormous profits.

Caviezel also sent a message to the mainstream media and the morally corrupt fact checkers who have dedicated their lives to covering up the crimes of the globalist elite in return for a pay packet.

The mainstream media is the enemy of the people. Hollywood is the enemy of the people. They are all about control and psychological warfare, not news and entertainment. And studios like Disney have been rubbing our faces in it for decades.

Disney is pure evil pic.twitter.com/42857i0Ztz — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) June 29, 2023

It’s time to take the next step in the war against these people who have used their power and status to attack humanity in ways most people don’t even think about.

According to Caviezel, the global trade in children is the greatest evil of mankind and Congress and the three letter agencies are allowing it to continue.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the elite and waking up as many people as possible. There are many of us and few of them.

As Caviezel says, it is only when enough people wake up that we, the people, will overthrow these tyrants and monsters who are enslaving the human race and preying on our children.

