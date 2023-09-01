JPMorgan CEO Demands World Governments ‘Seize Private Property To Save The Planet’

World governments must begin forcibly seizing private property from citizens to build wind and solar farms to “fight climate change,” according to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

According to Dimon, world governments should invoke “eminent domain” to seize private property from ordinary people and begin investing in solar projects and other green initiatives.

“At the same time, permitting reforms are desperately needed to allow investment to be done in any kind of timely way. We may even need to evoke [sic] eminent domain – we simply are not getting the adequate investments fast enough for grid, solar, wind and pipeline initiatives,” Dimon wrote.

Eminent domain allows the government to forcibly seize private property as long as the owner is compensated.

“Massive global investment in clean energy in technologies must be done and must continue to grow year-over-year,” Dimon continued. “To expedite progress, governments, businesses and non-governmental organizations need to align across a series of practical policy changes that comprehensively address fundamental issues that are holding us back.”

Dimon’s suggestion came just weeks after the Iowa state House passed a bill in March that would limit carbon pipeline companies’ ability to exercise eminent domain. Under the bill, the companies would need to reach voluntary deals to buy 90% of the land needed before they could use eminent domain, according to the Des Moines Register.

Democratic state Rep. Steven Holt said the legislation was about protecting private property rights, according to the Des Moines Register.

“Regardless of the economic gain or the benefit to certain industries or groups of people, this fundamental liberty must not be for sale,” Holt said, per the outlet. “If these pipeline projects are essential to ethanol and agriculture, let them be built through voluntary easements and not by allowing the blunt force of government to be used to shatter this fundamental birthright we all share as Americans.”