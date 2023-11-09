Judge Overseeing Trump Case Caught Sending Nudes to Teenagers

The Judge overseeing the Trump trial in New York City has been caught sending nude selfies of himself to teenagers in his spare time.

According to investigators, Judge Arthur Engoron posted multiple naked photos of himself on an alumni newsletter he oversees.

Engoron, a Wheatley alumnus from 1967, is responsible for curating the Wheatley Alumni Association Newsletter, which updates and connects past students with memories, news, and obituaries.

According to a post on Marco Polo’s X account, Judge Engoron has used this platform to share images of his nude body with former and current students – many of whom are teenagers.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The newsletter, in its 51st edition, features a variety of alumni-related content, from heartfelt memorials to lighthearted class reunion announcements.

It was in this very issue that Judge Engoron chose to include a “BonusTorsoPhoto,” a peculiar addition that showcased a malnourished torso, presumed to be his own. This unconventional editorial choice has left many questioning the appropriateness of such content in a school alumni newsletter.

Further stirring the pot, issue #63 of the newsletter presented a before-and-after pictorial of the same torso, ostensibly to display physical improvements over time. These images, intended to flaunt muscle gains, instead cast a shadow of doubt over the judge’s judgment.

The matter has not gone unnoticed in the media, with Jesse Watters of Fox News dedicating a segment to this unusual revelation. Watters did not mince words when discussing the judge’s actions.

He dubbed Judge Engoron “Judge Nudie,” a play on the famous “Judge Judy,” and expressed incredulity over the judge’s decision to share such personal images in a professional context.

Watters questioned the credibility and seriousness of a judge who engages in such activities.

“The man’s a joke,” Watters said, suggesting that someone with such a penchant for frivolity should not wield the power to make monumental decisions affecting the former President’s business ventures.

WATCH:

Creep Judge in charge of Trump's bogus case in NYC exposed taking unsettling photos: "JUDGE NUDIE!" pic.twitter.com/8lCil3CayU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, in 2015, Judge Engoron gave a lecture to college students and told them he makes decisions based on emotions about a case. Engoron said he will use ‘judgment notwithstanding the verdict’ to overturn verdicts based on emotions.

This is called “judgment notwithstanding the verdict.” While this particular trial against Trump in not a jury trial thanks to New York Attorney general Letitia James filing a consumer protection order, the below video does provide valuable insight into the mind of this radical activist deciding the 45th president’s fate.