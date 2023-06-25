Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘CIA Behind Russia Coup Attempt’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that the recent coup attempt in Russia was orchestrated by the CIA in an attempt to topple Putin and help Ukraine win the war

Greene told her followers on Twitter: “After our government has been funding a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine for over a year, I sure hope our government isn’t behind a coup attempt currently happening in Russia.”

“Regime change in a nuclear armed country may lead to terrible consequences the American people don’t want.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: She followed up her tweet by sharing a meme of Ray Epps in Moscow wearing a Soviet ushanka-hat.

Fox News Host Rachel Duffy also is also questioning if the US government was behind the recent moves by the Wagner group.

WATCH: