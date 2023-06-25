UK Gov’t Admit COVID Jabs Causing ‘500 Excess Heart Deaths Every Week’

The British government has been forced to admit that over 500 excess heart-related deaths per week are directly caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to an official British Heart Foundation (BHF) report, there has been a total of 96,540 excess deaths involving cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes since the jab rollout.

“It is deeply troubling that so many more people with cardiovascular disease have lost their lives over the past three years,” BHF Chief Executive Dr. Charmaine Griffiths declared Thursday.

“For years now, it has been clear that we are firmly in the grip of a heart and stroke care emergency. If little changes, we could continue to see a sustained rise in death rates from cardiovascular conditions that undoes decades of scientific progress to reduce the number of people who die of a heart attack or stroke.”

“There is no time to waste – Government must take control of this crisis to give heart patients and their loved ones hope of a better and healthier future,” she warned.

Infowars.com reports: The paper also cited a separate study outlining how those who were infected with COVID before the vaccine rollout were five times more likely to die in the 18 months after infection.

Consultant cardiologist Dr. Sonya Babu-Narayan highlighted how COVID-19 deaths have been steadily falling while cardiovascular deaths keep rising.

“Covid-19 no longer fully explains the significant numbers of excess deaths involving cardiovascular disease,” she claimed. “Other major factors are likely contributing, including the extreme and unrelenting pressure on the NHS over the last few years.”

But notably, the BHF report downplayed the risks posed by the experimental COVID mRNA injections, claiming myocarditis cases have been “rare.”

“COVID-19 vaccine associated myocarditis has been rare, more common in young men after a second vaccine dose, and fortunately shows a favourable clinical course in the vast majority of those affected,” the study claimed.

“The benefits of receiving COVID-19 vaccines in reducing severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection in people living with cardiovascular disease greatly outweigh the risk of extremely rare side effects,” it stated.

Read the BHF report here.