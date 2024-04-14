Netanyahu Convenes Israeli War Cabinet After Iran’s Missile & Drone Attacks

Israeli Prime Mnister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency war cabinet in Tel Aviv, after Iran launched waves of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to the bombing of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria.

As Netanyahu gathered the war cabinet to discuss the situation late on Saturday night, in Washington, US President Joe Biden also held an emergency meeting with top security officials.

Reiterating their support for Israel, the White House stated in a press release that the team of US President is in constant communication with Israeli officials as the situation unfolds

Israel is ready to harm whoever harms it, Netanyahu said in a statement early Sunday.

RT reports: Tehran accused West Jerusalem of the April 1 airstrike, which killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals. While Israel has kept silent on the matter – its usual policy on extraterritorial assassinations – it is widely believed to have carried out the attack. Iran has vowed to deal Israel a “slap in the face,” with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying West Jerusalem “should be punished” and “will be punished.”

Following the launch of Iranian drones and missiles towards Israel on Saturday night, Netanyahu released a video statement in which he announced that West Jerusalem has been preparing for a direct attack by Tehran for years and especially in recent weeks.

“Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively,” he said, thanking the US, UK, France, and other countries for supporting Israel.

We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them.