‘New Nostradamus’ Prediction Gives Exact Date World War 3 Will Begin

An astrologer nicknamed the ‘New Nostradamus’ has predicted the exact date World War 3 is going to start.

Kushal Kumar uses a Vedic astrology chart based on planetary and star alignments to forecast the events in the future.

His chart previously predicted rising tensions between Israel and Hamas, North and South Korea, China and Taiwan and Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Indian astrologer ‘the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WWIII although June 10 and 29 may have a say as well’.

Metro.co.uk reports: Michel de De Nostredame, who became known as Nostradamus, was a French astrologer who published the book ‘Les Propheties’ in 1555.

The book was a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that apparently foretold future events.

Many people believe he correctly predicted the Fire of London, the French Revolution, the rise of Napoleon and Hitler, both world wars, 9/11 and even the death of Diana, the Princess of Wales.

He also allegedly foresaw the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 – and even guessed her age correctly.

‘Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96,’ the premonition read, according to analyst Mario Reading.

He also apparently predicted King Charles could abdicate, with Prince Harry possibly taking up the throne, despite now being fifth in line.

The book reads: ‘King of the Isles driven out by force… replaced by one who will have no mark of a king.’