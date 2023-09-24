‘No Free Press In America’: Tucker Carlson Reveals Deep State Stopped His Putin Interview

Unnamed figures in Washington D.C. stopped Tucker Carlson from interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the former Fox News host who said the Deep State is determined to crush alternative media and restore legacy media with full control of the narrative.

“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the US government stopped me,” Carlson revealed in an interview with Swiss publication Die Weltwoche published Thursday. Carlson also said he feels let down by the lack of support for his situation from other US journalists.

He said: “I don’t think there was anybody who said ‘wait a second. I may not like this guy but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says’.” The 54-year-old added: “You’re not allowed to hear Putin’s voice. Because why? There was no vote on it. No one asked me.”

Carlson didn’t elaborate on the details of how the government stopped him from interviewing Putin for his show on Twitter X, but appeared to suggest that it was the Biden regime which was behind the censorship.

“I’m an American citizen,” Carlson told Die Weltwoche. “I’m a much more loyal American than, say, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, who didn’t even grow up in this country; she grew up in Canada. And they’re telling me what it is to be a loyal American?”

Carlson – previously Fox News’ biggest star – parted ways with the broadcaster in April shortly after the news network settled for $787.5 million a lawsuit with voting-machine company Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News had regularly discussed claims on some of its shows that Dominion’s machines were involved in ‘rigging’ the 2020 US presidential election.

Carlson’s show Tucker Carlson Tonight, during which he frequently discussed issues like gender, race, sexuality and ‘woke’ ideology, was specifically referenced in the Dominion lawsuit.

Since leaving Fox News, Carlson has broadcast abridged versions of his news show on X (formerly Twitter) which regularly draw tens of millions of views.

Meanwhile, Russia TV news channel Rossiya 24 has aired a teaser trailer for a weekend show it says is to be hosted by Carlson. The promo was first broadcast earlier this month and again on September 22 along with the words “at the weekend.” It adds that the “high-profile American presenter is moving to another level. Here.”

Rossiya 24 didn’t state when the show will debut or if it will be original content or translated versions of Carlson’s X broadcasts.