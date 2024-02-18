Number Of Chinese Illegals Crossing US Border Explodes

The number of Chinese migrants pouring across the southern border has surged since this time last year, according to Figures released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

More than 20,000 Chinese nationals have illegally crossed since the new fiscal year began on Oct. 1, which is more than a 500% increase. This makes them the fastest-growing demographic entering the country illegally.

According to US Gen. Blaine Holt (Ret.) China is laying the groundwork for an attack against the homeland by exploiting the porous open southern border.

He recently warned that Chinese illegals pouring across the border amounts a de facto invasion as they reportedly prepare for a conflict in America.

“Tens of thousands of military-age men have come across our border and are now in America, organized by group and nationality” Holt told the Gatestone Institute this month. “Among them are terrorist and state actors, in particular, members of the People’s Liberation Army of China. As we speak, these actors are training, making plans and obtaining weapons, watching our patterns, and learning our vulnerabilities.”

Fox news reports: Chinese migrants pouring across southern border spark national security concerns.

Fox News crews have witnessed suspected human smugglers pulling up to the border wall in SUVs and offloading migrants, who then walk through the gap.

The influx of Chinese migrants has raised concerns that some may have links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

It’s just as important to focus on what’s in the flow as opposed to how large the flow is from a national security perspective,” says a senior CBP official who asked not to be identified.

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), which represents all rank-and-file Border Patrol agents nationwide, told Fox News that the majority of the Chinese border crossers are single adult males of military age.

“That is a very scary prospect, we know that China does not like us, we know that we are in the crosshairs of China,” Judd said.

“And they are exporting so many people to our country, and you have to really fear about that.”

According to a segment on “60 Minutes,” some Chinese migrants have purportedly been using videos on the China-owned social media platform TikTok to learn “step-by-step instructions” for how to find gaps in the border wall and hire smugglers.