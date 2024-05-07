Official Study Confirms COVID Vaccines Cause Psychosis

An official new study published in ‘Frontiers in Psychiatry’ on April 11 has confirmed a link between the mRNA and viral vector Covid vaccinations and new-onset psychosis.

“…data suggest a potential link between young age, mRNA, and viral vector vaccines with new-onset psychosis,” the study declared within the ‘Conclusion’ section.

While the paper still presented Covid vaccines as a net positive, it acknowledged the serious harm they can pose.

“While vaccines effectively control the infection, it’s important to acknowledge the potential for side effects, including rare cases like psychosis, which may increase with the rising number of vaccinations,” the study stated.

The researchers produced their findings via analysis of medical case reports.

“We conducted a systematic review of case reports and case series on new-onset psychosis following COVID-19 vaccination from December 1st, 2019, to November 21st, 2023, using PubMed, MEDLINE, ClinicalKey, and ScienceDirect. Data extraction covered study and participant characteristics, comorbidities, COVID-19 vaccine details, and clinical features. The Joanna Briggs Institute quality assessment tools were employed for included studies, revealing no significant publication bias,” the study said within the ‘Methods’ section.

The data indicated that adults between their 20s and 40s were most likely to be afflicted with vaccine-induced psychosis, with the mRNA technology-based shots posing a higher risk of the mental disease than the viral vector technology-based shots.

“A total of 21 articles described 24 cases of new-onset psychotic symptoms following COVID-19 vaccination. Of these cases, 54.2% were female, with a mean age of 33.71 ± 12.02 years. Psychiatric events were potentially induced by the mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine in 33.3% of cases, and psychotic symptoms appeared in 25% following the viral vector ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. The mean onset time was 5.75 ± 8.14 days, mostly reported after the first or second dose,” the study said within the ‘Results’ section.

The review also acknowledged that besides psychosis, which is the topic of the paper, the Covid inoculation also poses the risk of a wide array of other health effects.

“…several studies have demonstrated cardiac, gastrointestinal, neurological, and psychiatric side effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines,” the study said within the ‘Introduction’ section.

The paper also chronicled several theories related to the mechanisms as to why the shot caused people to lose their minds.

“According to available data, the occurrence of psychosis following vaccination may be mediated by the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2. Specifically, vaccine administration induces a cellular immune response, triggering T-helper cell-mediated release of proinflammatory cytokines. In some instances, this cascade may lead to cytokine storms and hypofunction of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors. Consequently, elevated dopamine levels may result, potentially precipitating the development of psychosis (17),” the study said within the ‘Discussion’ section.

“Given the presence of increased inflammatory markers in certain psychiatric disorders (54–56), it is plausible to assume that this inflammatory condition could underlie various neuropsychiatric complications associated with vaccination. Likewise, the results of our study revealed elevated C-RP levels and mild to moderate leukocytosis as the most common blood abnormalities. Furthermore, CSF analysis indicated increased protein levels, lymphocytic pleocytosis, and high levels of Il-1 beta, confirming the activation of the inflammatory cascade as well,” the study said within the ‘Discussion’ section.

“Another hypothesis regarding post-vaccination psychosis suggests that the observed alterations in mental status, including psychotic symptoms, could represent a manifestation of autoimmune anti-NMDA encephalitis (15, 57). Cases of diagnosing anti-NMDA encephalitis were also observed in our review. In turn, instances of anti-NMDA encephalitis development have been repeatedly reported following vaccination against other infections, such as yellow fever, influenza, typhus, and pertussis (58–60). Considering the potential link between post-vaccination psychosis and autoimmune anti-NMDA encephalitis, it is advisable to consider immunological screening in individuals presenting psychiatric symptoms post-COVID-19 vaccination,” the study said within the ‘Discussion’ section.

It has recently been reported that the lethal Covid injections are associated with cancer, cardiovascular disorders, reproductive disorders, miscarriages, seizures, myocarditis, and death.

The CDC recommends all Americans receive their Covid shot, and that young children get extra.