Official Swiss Study: Heart Defects From COVID Jabs Is 3,000 Times Higher Than Thought

An official study out of Switzerland has found that the COVID-19 vaccines have caused a dramatic rise in heart problems among the vaccinated population.

The study, which looked at 777 vaccinated participants with a median age of 37, found the incidence of elevated cardiac enzymes 3 days after injection was pretty substantial, at almost 3%.

The CDC did a study and from that, they claimed the rate was 0.001%, or one out of 100,000.

Hotair.com reports: 2.8% is a lot higher than 0.001%. Another 0.3% had “probable myocarditis,” putting the total at over 3%. That is 3000 times higher than the US government claimed.

In this small study, nobody had serious complications, but with a myocarditis complication rate of 3%, you would have to expect that giving out hundreds of millions of doses is a pretty risky proposition.

I think we all knew that already, but this study seems to put the nail in the coffin of “vaccine injuries are super rare” from COVID-19 shots.

Oops. Who could have guessed?

One oddity was that the rate of myocarditis among the participants was heavily weighted toward women, not men. That could be an artifact of the sample, or it could indicate that women are more likely to get a complication, but the complications are more likely to be serious among men.

One reason the researchers posit for the vast difference between their results–which are based upon blood tests looking for cardiac enzymes in all participants–and the commonly asserted claim that vaccine-induced myocarditis is rare is that the only cases that are diagnosed without looking specifically for it are severe.

In other words, most people don’t go to the doctor until there is a serious problem, so many people suffer from myocarditis without ever getting diagnosed.

This suggests that there is a very large group of people who were afflicted but never treated. This in most cases would not be a huge problem, as the inflammation resolves on its own, but in some cases, actual damage to the heart was done without it ever being caught.

Another variable, not mentioned, is that myocarditis complications are more common in young men, and this study skewed both female and middle-aged professionals. Given the cohort studied, one would expect them to be not entirely representative of the population as a whole. They are likely wealthier, healthier, and moderately older than the population as a whole.

In any case, this study sheds quite a light on just how deceptive the CDC, the FDA, and NIAID have been about vaccine safety. And also how intentionally ignorant they have chosen to be. This was not a complicated study to do. The researchers chose a cohort easy to recruit, tested them both before and after vaccination to create a baseline and comparison, and analyzed the data.

Easy peasy. Not even that costly. If you wanted to know the actual numbers of people with heart damage post-vaccine, this was an easy-to-construct and interpret study, and you can get results very quickly.

Why didn’t our public health officials do it then? Why did it take a hospital in Switzerland to come up with the idea and execute it? In 2023, no less.

Being off by a factor of 3000 is more than an oops. It is a very big deal.