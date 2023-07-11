Oprah’s Spiritual Healer, Sentenced To 99 Years For Raping Girls, Accused of ‘Baby Trafficking’

Oprah’s personal spiritual healer, João de Deus or “John of God,” has been sentenced to an additional 99 years in prison after being found guilty of raping hundreds of women and young girls.

For decades, from his small town in Center-west Brazilian state of Goiás, João Teixeira de Faria built a worldwide reputation as a medium and faith healer.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Oprah Winfrey endorsed João de Deus on her talk show in 2012 after traveling all the way to Brazil to interview him, calling him “inspiring” and encouraging women to seek his help.

O Globo reported:

“João Teixeira de Faria, ‘João de Deus’, gained a following of faithful foreigners – who call him ‘John of God’ – when he appeared on a program by American presenter Oprah Winfrey, in 2012. Among his international fans, figures like former US president Bill Clinton, actress Shirley MacLaine and model Naomi Campbell.”

But his empire came crashing down in 2018, when a scandal of gigantic proportions broke, revealing that the medium had raped or abused hundreds of women and girls who had sought his ‘spiritual help’.

Conexão Política reported: “This Monday, the 10th, the medium, better known as João de Deus, was sentenced to an additional sentence of 99 years in prison for sexual crimes.“

TRENDING: Evil Adrenochrome Dealers Caught Splurging on Lamborghinis

John of God will spend the rest of his life behind bars, but the most disturbing allegations against him have been brushed under the carpet.

‘BABY TRAFFICKING OPERATION‘

An anti-child trafficking activist blew the whistle claiming John of God “ran a baby trafficking operation where children were then sold to childless couples.”

John of God, accused of running a baby trafficking factory, and Oprah.

The Daily Mail broke the story back in 2019:

“Activist Sabrina Bittencourt – whose investigations lead to his arrest – claims the celebrity medium ran a baby trafficking operation where children were ‘farmed’ in Brazil before being sold to childless couples around the world.

She alleges that young girls were held captive in remote farms where they were forced to produce babies – before being murdered after ten years of giving birth.”

Bittencourt spoke to women from three continents who claimed they bought Brazilian babies from John of God.

“These girls were murdered after 10 years of giving birth. We have got a number of testimonies.’

She added: ‘We have received reports from the adoptive mothers of their children that we sold for between $20,000 and $50,000 in Europe, USA and Australia, as well as testimony from ex-workers and local people who are tired of being complicit with John of God’s gang’.”

But in a shocking – but hardly unexpected – turn of events, Sabrina Bittencourt was found to have ‘committed suicide’ while living in Spain under protection from death threats she was receiving.

The Sun reported:

“Sex abuse support group Victimas Unidas, which worked with Sabrina Bittencourt, said she had left a note explaining why she killed herself.

[…] Eldest son Gabriel Baum confirmed her death, writing on Facebook: “She took the last step so that we could live. They killed my mother.”