Over 13,000 Illegals Caught Entering US In Just One Day

The Biden administration‘s mass migration catastrophe continues to intensify with llegal entries at US borders reaching historic levels.
The apprehensions of illegal aliens along the southwest frontier alone are now surpassing 10,000 on a daily basis. At the same time migrants and smugglers are exloiting other borders and ports of entry.
InfoWars reports: On Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 13,000 apprehensions across the U.S. — a figure that does not include known or unknown ‘gotaways.’
“Sources confirm more than 11k migrants were apprehended at the southern border yesterday,” NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley reported on Saturday.
“When you include the northern and coastal sectors—More than 13k were apprehended.”
On Friday, Bradley cited CBP sources who informed her that southern border apprehensions had topped 10,000 every day last week, indicating that at least 70,000 illegal entries were likely made during a 7-day span.
At least 18,400 apprehensions were carried out in Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector alone last week, according to Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.
In Eagle Pass, Texas, mass crossings are now happening every day, sometimes multiple times in a 24-hour span, according to Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González.
